Arvind Kejriwal Resignation: Police Detain Protesting BJP Workers Demanding Delhi CM's Removal (Watch Video)

In heated demonstration outside the Delhi Secretariat, members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) gathered to demand the resignation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The protest, led by several prominent BJP leaders, aimed to highlight what they perceived as the Kejriwal government's failure to effectively manage various issues plaguing the capital city. Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday moved to Supreme Court against Delhi high court order rejecting his plea challenging his arrest in Delhi's excise policy irregularities case.

#WATCH | Police detain Delhi BJP leaders and workers protesting demanding resignation of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. pic.twitter.com/EPA4ZE2FFD — ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2024

The Delhi high court on Tuesday rejected Arvind Kejriwal's plea against arrest in Delhi excise policy case and said the case is valid. The court also said that the material collected by the Enforcement Directorate revealed that he conspired with others and was involved in his personal capacity as well as convenor of Aam Aadmi Party. The court also rejected Kejriwal's objections to ED using approver's statement against him and said "granting pardon to approver is not under ED's domain as it is a judicial process. If you cast aspersions on the process of pardon, you're casting aspersions on the judge."Kejriwal's contention that he could have been questioned through video conferencing was also rejected by the court. "It is not for the accused to decide how the investigation is to be done. It cannot be as per the convenience of the accused