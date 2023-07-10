Arvind Kejriwal says Delhi's systems not designed for such unprecedented rain as rain wrecks havoc

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the government was in touch with Central Water Commission regarding the rising water level of the Yamuna river. “Predictions indicate flood situation won’t arise,” he said at a meeting, which was called to review the national capital’s handling of the heavy rainfall. He added that evacuation of people from low-lying areas around Yamuna will start once river breaches 206 metre mark. Kejriwal also said potholes on Delhi roads will be filled with stones to prevent accidents, and that NDMC has been asked to resolve waterlogging problems faced by residents. Further, he said that there will be inquiry into the incidents of roads caving in.

Kejriwal said that Delhi's systems are not designed to take such unprecedented rain, so people faced troubles. The Delhi Fire Service reported incidents of 15 houses collapsing and one person losing their life. The heavy downpour led to traffic jams in many parts of the city, and even flooding parks, underpasses, markets, schools, and hospitals. The two-day rain led to waterlogging in areas never recorded before in Delhi. There was knee- to ankle-deep water in areas of Connaught Place on Sunday. All schools remained closed on Monday. The functioning of the Delhi high court was also affected on Monday because of water leakage in some courtrooms