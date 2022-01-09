Arvind Kejriwal to address AAP workers today

By ANI | Published: January 9, 2022 01:23 PM2022-01-09T13:23:30+5:302022-01-09T13:30:02+5:30

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will address party workers across the country through virtual mode at 4 pm on Sunday.

Arvind Kejriwal to address AAP workers today | Arvind Kejriwal to address AAP workers today

Arvind Kejriwal to address AAP workers today

Next

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will address party workers across the country through virtual mode at 4 pm on Sunday.

The address comes a day after the Election Commission announced poll dates for five states.

With Uttar Pradesh going for a seven-phase Assembly election from February 10. Manipur will go for a two-phase election from February 27. Punjab, Goa and Uttarakhand will go for voting on Februrary 14.

The counting of votes in all states will take place on March 10.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :Aam Aadmi PartyElection CommissionArvind Kejriwal