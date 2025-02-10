Arvind Kejriwal to Meet Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Ministers, and MLAs in Delhi on February 11

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal will meet Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, state ministers, and party MLAs in Delhi on Tuesday. The meeting follows AAP's poor performance in the Delhi Assembly elections and increasing rumors of internal dissent within the party's Punjab unit. Despite these speculations, AAP MP Malvinder Singh Kang dismissed reports of discord, calling the meeting a "routine strategy session."

"A party is a continuous process. Feedback from all units are taken to shape its future strategies. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann along with AAP MLAs will meet Arvind Kejriwal to discuss the way forward," he said.

Party sources revealed that the meeting will focus on analyzing the Delhi election results and strategizing for the upcoming Punjab polls in 2027. AAP, which had governed Delhi for a decade, faced a major setback in the February 5 elections, securing just 22 seats in the 70-member Assembly. The BJP, with 48 seats, ended AAP's rule in the capital, raising concerns about the party's future electoral prospects. The meeting has taken on added significance amid reports of dissatisfaction within AAP's Punjab unit, with speculation swirling that some MLAs are unhappy with the leadership and may be exploring alternative options.

AAP secured a landslide victory in Punjab in 2022, winning 92 of the 117 seats. However, recent developments have led to questions about internal cohesion, with some suggesting that the party's leadership in Delhi continues to exert significant influence over Punjab's governance.