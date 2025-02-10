Arvind Kejriwal to Receive No Salary or Government Bungalow; Here’s the Pension and Facilities He Will Get After Delhi Election Defeat

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged victorious in the Delhi Assembly elections, securing 48 seats and defeating the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which won only 22 seats. The Congress failed to open its account, with its votes impacting several AAP candidates, including Arvind Kejriwal, who narrowly lost. The BJP contested the elections under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with Home Minister Amit Shah overseeing the campaign. The party also mobilized a strong team of MPs, chief ministers, and Union ministers from BJP-ruled states, leading to AAP's defeat.

Arvind Kejriwal has lost the Delhi Assembly elections and is no longer an MLA or chief minister. He will continue his political career solely as the head of the Aam Aadmi Party. As a former chief minister, he is not entitled to a salary or government bungalow. Although he may be eligible to request government accommodation, it is unlikely he will receive a bungalow. Kejriwal is expected to receive a pension and some other facilities typically provided to former chief ministers.

What is the amount of pension Arvind Kejriwal will receive now?

Arvind Kejriwal, following his loss in the Delhi Assembly elections, will receive a pension of Rs 15,000 per month as a former MLA. The pension structure for Delhi MLAs, which was revised on February 14, 2023, provides a base pension of Rs 15,000 per month to former MLAs. If an MLA has served multiple terms, the pension increases by Rs 1,000 per month. However, since Kejriwal lost the election, there will be no increase in his pension.

In addition to his pension, Arvind Kejriwal will be entitled to several facilities provided to former MLAs. He and his family will receive free medical treatment, not only in government hospitals but also in some private hospitals. Kejriwal will be granted a travel allowance, though it will only cover official travel. He will also be entitled to telephone and internet allowances.

As a former chief minister, Kejriwal will receive high-level security, along with government vehicles and a driver to ensure he can attend political and social events without difficulty.