‘Arvind Kejriwal Will Also Walk out of Jail Soon’, Says Manish Sisodia After Coming out of Tihar Jail

Manish Sisodia, former Deputy Chief Minister and AAP leader, was released from Tihar Jail today. In a statement following his release, Sisodia credited the Constitution written by Babasaheb Ambedkar for his freedom. He also expressed confidence that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will also walk out of jail soon.

"I have come out of jail due to your love, God's blessings and power of truth, and biggest of all, the dream of Babasaheb that if any dictatorial government comes to power and puts Opposition leaders behind bars by forming dictatorial laws, then this country's Constitution will protect them. I assure you that with this power of the Constitution, Arvind Kejriwal will come out of jail as well," Sisodia addressed the party workers soon after coming out of jail.

Manish Sisodia, who spent nearly 18 months in jail without trial, was released from Tihar Jail today. Upon his release, he cheered, "Bharat Mata ki Jai! Inquilab Zindabad!" Reflecting on his time in custody, Sisodia expressed profound gratitude, saying, "Ever since this order came in the morning, every inch of my skin has been feeling indebted to Babasaheb. I don’t understand how I will ever repay this debt to Babasaheb."

The Supreme Court granted bail to Manish Sisodia on Friday in connection with the excise policy irregularities cases. The decision was made by a bench of Justices B.R. Gavai and K.V. Viswanathan. The court's order includes conditions such as surrendering his passport and refraining from influencing witnesses.

In February 2023, Sisodia was arrested by the CBI for alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of now-scrapped Delhi's new excise policy.