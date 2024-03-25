Arvind Kejriwal Will Become More Dangerous After His Arrest, Says Sanjay Raut (Watch Video)

Mumbai, March 25: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut has come out in support of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over his decision to run the government from ED custody and said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is "afraid of Arvind Kejriwal, adding that the latter had become more dangerous after his arrest. Comparing Kejriwal with the freedom fighters, Raut said that even during the freedom struggle, the leaders who went to jail came out stronger.

"The INDIA Alliance is organising a protest rally at Ramlila Maidan, Delhi. We will all attend that rally. PM Modi is afraid of Arvind Kejriwal. Now, Arvind Kejriwal is more dangerous, as he will now work from jail. So, the people will listen to him and come to his support. Even during the freedom struggle, the leaders who went to jail came out stronger," he said.

Also Read | WATCH: Gurpatwant Singh Pannun Alleges AAP Received Over 100 Crore From Khalistanis to Release of Terrorist Bhullar.

When asked about the seat sharing, Raut said that the first list of 15 to 16 candidates of UBT Shiv Sena will be announced on Tuesday. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal was remanded to the custody of the Enforcement Directorate on Friday for seven days i.e., till March 28, a day after he was arrested by the probe agency in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy case linked to a money laundering case.

INDIA Alliance is Organising Protest Rally at Ramlila Maidan:

#WATCH | Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut says, "The INDIA alliance is organising a protest rally at Ramlila Maidan, Delhi. We all will attend that rally... PM Modi is afraid of Arvind Kejriwal. Now, Arvind Kejriwal is more dangerous, as he will now work from jail. So, the… pic.twitter.com/6ZhWrjeu7g — ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2024

Meanwhile, all the parties of the opposition bloc INDIA are scheduled to hold a joint mega rally on March 31 to register their protest against Arvind Kejriwal's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in the alleged Liquor policy money laundering case, party MP Raghav Chadha said on Sunday.

The AAP leader in a post on X, said that the rally will be held to "save the country's democracy" and stand in solidarity with Arvind Kejriwal. The Enforcement Directorate arrested Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal earlier in the week on charges of corruption in the Delhi excise policy case.

Also Read | AAP holds protests, candle marches against party chief's arrest.

The case pertains to alleged irregularities in formulating and implementing the Delhi excise policy 2021-22, which was later scrapped. Several leaders of the INDIA bloc have come out in support of Arvind Kejriwal and accused the BJP and the Union government of arm-twisting the opposition. However, the BJP has denied all the allegations. INDIA bloc is a coalition of over 20 opposition parties formed last year to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance in the general elections, dates for which were announced earlier in the month.