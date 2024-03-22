Arvind Kejriwal Withdraws Plea Against Arrest by ED From Supreme Court

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal withdrew his plea from the Supreme Court against the Enforcement Directorate's arrest on Friday, March 22. Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who appeared for Arvind Kejriwal, told the apex court that Kejriwal is withdrawing the petition because it clashes with the remand.

A bench of J Khanna, MM Sundresh & Bela Trivedi was to hear the petition today.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi appearing for Arvind Kejriwal tells Supreme Court that Kejriwal is withdrawing the petition in the Supreme Court as it is clashing with…

Kejriwal's move comes hours after BRS leader K Kavitha - arrested last week in the same case as he was - saw her petition denied by a special bench of the Supreme Court. She was told to approach the trial court for relief, including bail.