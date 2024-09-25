Arvind Kejriwal Writes to RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, Raises Concerns Over Misuse of Central Agencies

AAP national convener and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has written a letter to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, asking him questions while alleging misuse of central agencies. Among the questions that Kejriwal raised includes "across the country, leaders from other parties are being lured or threatened with ED-CBI investigations, their parties are being broken apart, and governments are being toppled. Is it right for the nation and its democracy to bring down elected governments in this way? Is it acceptable to you or the RSS to gain power through dishonest means?"

"Some leaders were publicly called corrupt by the Prime Minister and Amit Shah, but just days later, they were inducted into the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). For example, on June 28, 2023, during a public speech, Modi ji accused a party and one of its leaders of a Rs 70,000 crore scam. Just days later, the party was split, a government was formed with that same leader, and the leader, who had been called corrupt just yesterday, was made the Deputy Chief Minister. There are many such cases where corrupt leaders from other parties were brought into the BJP. Did you or RSS workers ever envision a BJP like this? Does it not cause you pain to see this happening?", he asked.

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal writes to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, asks him questions while alleging misuse of central agencies. pic.twitter.com/qI4WzNZZmv — ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2024

"The BJP is a party born out of the RSS. It is the responsibility of the RSS to bring the BJP back on track if it strays. Have you ever tried to stop the Prime Minister from engaging in such wrong practices? During the Lok Sabha elections,", he added in his letter.