Arvind Kejriwal’s Health Deteriorates in ED custody, Sugar Level Dropped To 46mg

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is diabetic, has experienced fluctuating blood sugar levels and a deteriorating health condition while in Enforcement Directorate custody, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) sources told news agency PTI. At one point, Kejriwal’s blood sugar level dropped to 46 mg, a potentially perilous situation, as indicated by doctors, the sources claimed. During a digital briefing earlier in the day, the chief minister’s wife, Sunita Kejriwal, reported that she visited him in ED custody and observed his sugar level fluctuating. She urged the public to pray for his recovery.

It is alleged that the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22 to grant licences to liquor traders allowed cartelisation and favoured certain dealers who had allegedly paid bribes for it, a charge repeatedly refuted by the AAP. The policy was subsequently scrapped and Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation probe, following which the ED registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh are in judicial custody in the case. Kejriwal's name has been mentioned multiple times in the charge sheets filed by the ED in the excise policy case. The agency has alleged that the accused were in touch with Kejriwal for formulating the excise policy that resulted in undue benefits for them in return for which they paid kickbacks to the Aam Aadmi Party.

