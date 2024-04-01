Arvind Kejriwal's Lawyers Seek Permission for Him to Read Three Books in Jail

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been sent to judicial custody till April 15 after he was produced before Special Judge Kaveri Baweja at Rouse Avenue Court on Monday, April 1. AAP chief was produced before the court at the end of his remand period in the Delhi Excise policy money laundering case.

Kejriwal also moved an application seeking permission to carry several books, including the Bhagavad Gita, Ramayana, and Neerja Chaudhary's How Prime Ministers Decide.

Arvind Kejriwal's lawyers move application to allow Kejriwal to read three books.



The books are: Bhagvad Geeta, Ramayan and How Prime Ministers Decide by journalist Neerja Chaudhary. — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) April 1, 2024

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Delhi CM advised people to read the Bhagwat Gita for the remaining 21 days of the lockdown. “My wife and I are starting the Gita paath. It has 18 chapters. Urge you all to do the same,” he said.

Ultimately, Kejriwal will have to spend time until April 15 in Tihar Jail. During his stay in jail, along with Bagwad Geeta and Ramayana, the Chief Minister also requested the Delhi court to allow him to read a book, namely 'How Prime Ministers Decide,' authored by Neerja Chaudhary.

Also Read | Arvind Kejriwal Sent to Judicial Custody Till April 15 in Liquor Policy Case.

'How Prime Ministers Decide': Who is the author of this book, and what is it about? Let us know about the book.

About 'How Prime Ministers Decide':

Author: Neerja Chaudhary

Publication: 2023

Language: Available in Hindi and English.

Topic: Analysis of Decision-Making Process by Prime Minister Of India.

This book analyzes the process of making important decisions by the 14 Prime Minister of India (From Jawaharlal Nehru to Narendra Modi). The book covers all the major decisions studied incluiding:

Economic Policy: Liberalization, Privatization, Globalization.

Foreign Policy: Relations with Pakistan, China and USA.

Social Policy: Reservation, Education and Health Policy.

Security Policy: Counter Terrorism, Nuclear Weapons Policy.

The book also tells which sources and advisors the Prime Minister uses to make decisions. Besides, it has also been told in the book what impact the decisions of the Prime Ministers have had on India.