Arvind Kejriwal Sent to Judicial Custody Till April 15 in Liquor Policy Case

A Rouse Avenue court on Monday, April 1. remanded Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to judicial custody till April 15 in the money laundering case related to the alleged liquor policy scam case. He was arrested on the night of March 21.

Kejriwal was produced in court today at the end of his ED custody. On March 22, the trial court remanded him to six days of ED custody, which was extended by four more days. Special CBI judge, Kaveri Baweja of the Rouse Avenue Courts, passed the order after ED did not seek further remand.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal remanded to judicial custody till April 15 in the liquor policy case. #ArvindKejriwal#EDpic.twitter.com/qMCVF8K2vC — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) April 1, 2024

"We are asking for judicial custody, subject to the right of asking further custody as per SC judgment in Senthil Balaji case," ED Counsel said.

Kejriwal had skipped nine summons issued to him by ED. Aam Aadmi Party leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh are also accused in the case and are presently in judicial custody. Following his arrest, Kejriwal had promptly moved an urgent petition before the Supreme Court challenging his arrest. However, the same was withdrawn later.

Moreover, he has previously moved the Delhi High Court (division bench) challenging the summons issued to him by the central probe agency. He has also filed an application seeking interim protection. The matter is fixed for hearing on April 22.