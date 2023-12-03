As early trends favour BJP in two states, celebrations begin in Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 3 Celebrations began in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters here as the party has established substantial leads in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa, expressed his optimism, saying, "This marks a positive development for the BJP, with the party taking the lead in every state. We are leading across all states in both vote share and seat share," said Sirsa, as preliminary trends show the party's favourable position in MP and Rajasthan.

"In Rajasthan, Priyanka Gandhi had given the slogan "I am a girl, I can fight." However, in the last five years, the entire state remained under the rule of jungle Rajasthan," said Sirsa.

"In this Congress government, incidents like rape with women were prevalent, and instead of taking action, their leaders continued with shameless statements. Congress should understand that in today's early trends, the women of Rajasthan have given a strong response to Priyanka Gandhi," said Sirsa.

As the counting for the four states is currently underway, early trends have shown the BJP leading in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, while Congress was ahead in Telangana and Chhattisgarh.

The counting of votes for the 119-member Telangana Assembly, 199 seats in 200-member Rajasthan Assembly, 230-member Madhya Pradesh Assembly and 90-member Chhattisgarh Assembly began at 8 a.m. on Sunday.

Workers and supporters who have gathered, holding placards and raising slogans, seemed to have high expectations from their respective parties.

Polling for Chhattisgarh took place in two phases on November 7 and 17, while Madhya Pradesh voted on November 17, Rajasthan on November 25 and Telangana on November 30.

