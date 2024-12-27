As Finance Minister, Manmohan Singh rewrote India’s economic destiny: Assam Cong chief

Guwahati, Dec 27 Assam Congress President Bhupen Borah on Friday said that as a Finance minister of the country, Manmohan Singh rewrote India’s economic destiny.

In an X post, Borah mentioned, “As Finance Minister, he rewrote India’s economic destiny and unleashed the era of growth and prosperity.”

He also wrote, “No amount of words can describe the pain and sorrow we feel because of the passing of former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh ji.”

According to the senior Congress leader, former Prime Minister’s legacy is unparallel in modern India.

“Dr. Manmohan Singh’s legacy is unmatched in the modern era. From his humble beginnings in pre-Partition Pakistan to the highest public office in India, Dr. Singh is not just a symbol of excellent hard work and merit but also of the possibilities of post-Independence democratic India,” Borah continued.

“Under Dr. Singh as Prime Minister, India’s economic development along with its revolutionary welfare measures took India to the next level in its growth trajectory and India was seen as the next big economic powerhouse of the 21st century. His contributions will be etched in golden letters in our history books,” he said.

Former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, renowned economist and architect of India’s economic reforms, passed away on Thursday at the age of 92. He was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here following a deterioration in his health.

Dr. Singh, who served as country’s Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014, was known for his transformative role in steering India’s economy through a period of significant liberalisation. His tenure is often credited for initiating major economic reforms in 1991 when he was the finance minister, which helped modernise India's economy and integrate it into the global market.

A man of humility and intellect, Dr. Singh was a respected figure both in India and globally.

Under his leadership, India saw consistent economic growth, reducing poverty and strengthening the country’s position on the world stage. His government was also known for implementing crucial legislations in areas such as education, food security, and information.

