As heatwave grips, moderate rain predicted in three TN districts

Chennai, April 28 The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has predicted light to moderate showers in three districts of Tamil Nadu on Sunday.

In a statement, the RMC said that rain is likely in Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari districts.

Tamil Nadu is experiencing scorching heat and Erode district reported 44 degrees Celsius last week. In many districts of the state, there is a heat wave and the weather department has warned people not to go out in the open between 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The department has also urged people not to work outside between 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Even the hill station Ooty is experiencing a heatwave with temperatures touching 27.6 degrees Celsius which is 4.2 degrees above normal temperature.

In Nilgiris also the temperature has increased by 5.1 degrees Celsius which is above normal.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor