As long as God is with me, no one can harm me, says Kejriwal

New Delhi, Jan 15 Ahead of filing his nomination for the New Delhi Assembly constituency, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal visited the Maharishi Valmiki Temple and Pracheen Hanuman Mandir in Connaught Place on Wednesday and said that as long as God is with him, no one can harm him.

Kejriwal, accompanied by his family, sought divine blessings before heading to file his nomination.

Speaking to reporters after visiting the temples, Kejriwal said, "From here, we will go to the party office, and then we will proceed together to file my nomination."

He added that many "mothers and sisters" from across Delhi would accompany him to the election office to bless him.

When asked about intelligence inputs suggesting a threat to his life, Kejriwal expressed faith, saying, "As long as God is with me, no one can harm me".

He was joined by his wife, son, daughter, and sister during the temple visits.

The BJP has fielded Parvesh Verma as its candidate from the New Delhi constituency, while Congress has nominated Sandeep Dikshit. The election to the 70-member Assembly is scheduled for February 5, with counting on February 8.

Meanwhile, controversy surrounds Kejriwal as the Centre has granted the Enforcement Directorate (ED) permission to prosecute him under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in connection with the excise policy case.

The Union Home Ministry's approval follows Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena's earlier nod for prosecution.

Kejriwal and AAP have been accused of accepting bribes from the "South Group," a cartel allegedly controlling liquor sales and benefiting from the Delhi government's 2021-22 excise policy. While out on bail, Kejriwal has denied the allegations, accusing the BJP of weaponising central agencies to target political opponents.

The high-stakes election campaign has seen AAP, BJP, and Congress engaged in a fierce triangular battle, trading accusations of corruption and misgovernance.

In addition to the excise policy allegations, Kejriwal has been criticised for purportedly extravagant expenditures on his official residence during his tenure as Chief Minister, with the "Sheesh Mahal" controversy emerging as a key election issue.

As the February 5 election approaches, the political temperature continues to rise in the national capital, with all three parties making corruption and governance their central campaign themes.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor