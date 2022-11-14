As mercury dips, dengue cases decline in UP's Sitapur

With a dip in mercury, dengue cases have started declining in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur district.

In last two months, around 70 dengue cases were reported in the district which went down to 17 on Thursday.

Further, the number of Dengue cases has fallen to nine on Monday, the health authorities said here today.

Around 70 dengue cases were found out of the total tests conducted of suspected dengue patients in the district in September and October, said chief medical superintendent (CMS) at Sadar hospital Dr. RK Singh.

Out of these, about 60 patients have recovered and gone to their homes, he added.

Now there are nine patients admitted in the dengue ward of the hospital, he added.

Till a few days ago, six to seven dengue cases were reported every day.

At present, only 1 to 2 patients are found dengue positive in Sadar Hospital, whereas till last week the number of patients was very high, he added.

The average daily cases have come down due to drop in temperature, he added.

The CMS attributed increased dengue cases in the last two months to heavy rains.

The attendant of a patient admitted in dengue ward said that her daughter's health had been suffering from dengue. Now her condition has improved a lot and her platelets are improving, she added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor