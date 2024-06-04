As NDA maintains edge over INDIA bloc in trends, here is how BJP leaders reacted

New Delhi, June 4 With counting underway for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the NDA as per trends has maintained a consistent though not decisive, lead over the INDIA bloc.

Till the last numbers, the NDA was close to the 300 mark, while the INDIA bloc was leading in more than 230 seats.

While the trends are yet to convert into results, a lot of BJP spokespersons and leaders have exuded confidence that the NDA alliance will register a record victory for the third consecutive time.

Party General Secretary Arun Singh said that the BJP, under Narendra Modi, will form the government at the Centre for a record third time. He also asserted that the party would dislodge the BJD government in Odisha.

BJP veteran and former Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi successfully completed his two past terms and will carry on with "good governance" in the third term as well.

"Whatever the results state, I believe that they will not be jugaad (non-conventional), but a clear mandate from the public," he added.

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said that history is being re-written as it has become certain that Narendra Modi is going to become the Prime Minister for the third term.

Claiming that the public's blessings are with PM Modi, he said that the number of seats with the BJP will also increase as the day progresses.

Asserting that the INDIA bloc has been "exposed," BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa highlighted the welfare initiatives, including housing for the poor and free medical treatment for senior citizens, brought by the Modi government and said that the "BJP has brought public sentiments to the forefront."

"This time again, the NDA government will be formed for the third term, credit for which goes to PM Modi. It will be for the first time that a Prime Minister is elected for the third time, a record in itself," said Sirsa, adding that India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, was "nominated, not elected."

BJP leader Shazia Ilmi said that the BJP will form the government and dismissed the early trends of vote counting.

"There are a few states, including UP and Haryana, where our party should've been leading, but the other parties are performing well," said Ilmi, adding that "this can be concerning for the BJP. However, I am confident that the Modi government will be formed once again, and PM Modi will serve the nation in his Pradhan Sevak role again."

She also claimed that all the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi will slide into the BJP's basket, however, the margin can be narrow.

Another BJP leader, Radhika Khera, said that the country has given a clear mandate while adding that the "predictions of exit polls will now become exact."

Slamming the opposition for dynasty politics, corruption and polarization, Khera said that the nation has voted against it and "has once again trusted PM Modi's guarantees and his vision to take the country forward."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor