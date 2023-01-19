As Nitish's Samadhan Yatra convoy halts trains, BJP calls him "Samasya Kumar"

Two trains in Bihar's Buxar were halted for at least 15 minutes for Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's convoy to pass through leading to some tongue-in-cheek reactions from the opposition.

The incident is from Wednesday when during his ongoing Samadhan Yatra he was en route to a village in the Buxar district.

Two trains were held up for several minutes prompting passengers to get down and walk towards their destination and the Buxar station.

Union Minister and Bhagalpur MP Ashwini Kumar Choubey said that Nitish should be called 'Samasya Kumar' ('samasya' meaning problem as opposed to his yatra named "Samadhan" which means solution).

"If he was sensitive, he would have gone straight to Buxar's Banarpur to meet the farmers and give them their rights. It looked like he had come for a picnic in the name of Samadhan Yatra," Added MP Ashwini Kumar Choubey.

Union Minister Ashwini Choubey symbolically protested against the failures of the Bihar government by beating a plate with a spoon.

He alleged that Nitish Kumar left after troubling people in Buxar. "The trains were stopped, and people had to stay in a jam for hours," the union minister said.

BJP also celebrated "Kaal Divas" black day to oppose Nitish Kumar by tying a black bandage.

Choubey questioned Nitish's intentions and said, "The schemes of the Central Government are being suspended and they are trying to mislead in the name of a special state. Had the intentions of Nitish Kumar been right, today Bihar would have been the best state in the country."

( With inputs from ANI )

