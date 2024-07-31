As row over caste jibe rages in House, Anurag Thakur shares Akhilesh’s old video

New Delhi, July 31 Amid a heated controversy over former minister Anurag Thakur’s caste remarks in Lok Sabha, the Hamirpur MP on Wednesday took to social media and shared a video of Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav to show him the mirror on furious tirade -- ‘how one can ask about caste?’

The video shared by BJP MP is a compilation of instances when the Kannauj MP and SP supremo asked the journalists about their caste. The undated video shows Akhilesh Yadav making a deliberate effort to enquire about the caste of the scribe and then mocking him over his surname.

Notably, BJP MP Anurag Thakur’s speech in Lok Sabha and pointed caste jibe, apparently at the Leader of Opposition (LoP) stirred up a hornet’s nest in the Opposition ranks, the fallout of which became evident in Wednesday’s House proceedings also.

As the House began its proceedings on Wednesday, the Opposition benches created a ruckus over BJP MP’s caste remarks and demanded an apology. They also resorted to slogan-shouting. Reports also suggest that Congress is also mulling to bring a privilege motion against Anurag Thakur.

Meanwhile, Anurag Thakur’s stirring speech, while responding to Rahul Gandhi’s assertions on ‘Mahabharata and Chakravyuh’ is drawing accolades from various quarters. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended a shout-out to the Hamirpur MP for putting the INDIA bloc on the mat with his fiery counters.

"This speech by my young and energetic colleague, Shri @ianuragthakur is a must-hear. A perfect mix of facts and humour, exposing the dirty politics of the INDI Alliance," PM wrote sharing his Lok Sabha speech.

Notably, Anurag Thakur cited experts from a book authored by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor to hit out at previous dispensations and also dubbed the LoP as the ‘Leader of propaganda’.

What left the Cong-led INDIA bloc fuming and protesting furiously was his remark, 'those unaware of their caste are talking about caste-based census.'

His remarks resulted in angry protests by the Opposition benches including SP chief Akhilesh Yadav.

Rahul Gandhi also stood up and demanded to intervene, claiming that he was abused and insulted by the BJP MP.

"You can insult me as much as you want, do it every day. But don't forget that we (the opposition) will get the Bill (on Caste Census) passed here (in Parliament)," Rahul Gandhi said in response.

