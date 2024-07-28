Asaduddin Owaisi Criticizes Government Over Terrorist Attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, Says 'More Than 50 Of Our Jawans...'

In recent days, Jammu and Kashmir have witnessed several terrorist attacks, resulting in the martyrdom of a soldier. MP Asaduddin Owaisi has criticized the Modi government, questioning how terrorists are reaching areas far from the Line of Control (LoC), such as Doda.

Addressing a public meeting in Vikarabad, Telangana, Owaisi said, “More than 50 of our jawans have been killed by terrorists from across the border. Even today, we have lost a soldier on the Line of Control. Why is the BJP not mentioning Pakistan now? An attack is taking place in Doda of Jammu and Kashmir, far from the LoC. How did the terrorists get there? Yet, the BJP remains silent on this issue."

Owaisi also criticized the central government and the BJP over employment issues, stating that millions of young people have stopped looking for jobs because they believe they will not find any. Security personnel Mohit Rathore was martyred in an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara on Saturday. Four jawans, including a major, were injured in this encounter. The confrontation took place in a jungle area near the Machhil sector, resulting in the death of a Pakistani terrorist.

According to NNI reports, the Pakistani Border Action Team (BAT) has been infiltrating terrorists into India. Along with SSG commandos, BAT and Pakistan Army personnel have been aiding terrorist organizations in sending militants to Kashmir. Security forces received intelligence about their movements in the Kupwara area, leading to a search operation during which the terrorists opened fire.