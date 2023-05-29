Asaduddin Owaisi hits out at PM Modi for taking only Hindu priests inside new Parliament

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi has hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the inauguration of the new Parliament saying he took only Hindu pujaris (priests) inside the building and charged that the event seemed like the coronation of a Sultan of Delhi.

Addressing a public meeting in Adilabad town of Telangana on Sunday, Owaisi asked why the Prime Minister did not take religious leaders of other faiths inside the new Parliament after its inauguration.

The opening of new Parliament building happened. I saw on TV, Prime Minister was going inside the Parliament and 18-20 Hindu pujaris are following him (inside the Parliament) chanting mantras. Prime Minister, you took only the Hindu pujaris. Why did the Prime Minister not take Christian pastor, Muslim maulana and religious leaders of other religions inside (the new Parliament)? the Hyderabad MP asked.

Prime Minister, India does not have a single religion. India follows every religion. It is regrettable that the PM took religious leaders of only one faith into the new Lok Sabha. I wish you were big-hearted to also take Christians, Sikhs, Muslims, and Jains (religious leaders) inside, Owaisi said.

It did not seem like opening of new Parliament building but looked like the coronation of the Sultan of Delhi. Is this secularism of India? Prime Minister should not have done this. Mr Modi, you are the Prime Minister of Hindus, Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, tribals and Prime Minister of 130 crore people. You are not Prime Minister of any single religion, Owaisi said.