Asaduddin Owaisi Urges PM Narendra Modi to Request Ceasefire From Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu Amidst Palestinian Crisis (Watch Video)

AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi has called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to urge Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to push for a ceasefire in the ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip. Owaisi's appeal comes amid escalating violence that has resulted in significant loss of life and displacement among Palestinians.

During a public meeting, Owaisi highlighted the dire humanitarian situation, stating, "I urge PM Modi to ask Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu to push for a ceasefire. Though 12-15 lakh Palestinians have lost their homes, they are not afraid of death."

VIDEO | "I urge PM Modi to ask Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu to push for ceasefire (in West Asia). Though 12-15 lakh Palestinians have lost their homes, they are not afraid of death," said AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi), while addressing a public gathering in… pic.twitter.com/eCH7Wx7yLx — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 6, 2024

Owaisi has been vocal about his support for Palestine, referring to the situation as a humanitarian crisis that transcends religious boundaries. He criticized the Israeli government's actions and described Netanyahu as a "devil" and a "war criminal," calling for solidarity with the Palestinian people.

According to the Aljazeera report on Sunday, the Israeli military has carried out intense bombardment in the Jabalia refugee camp, killing at least 17 people hours after forcing residents in the area to leave again during its third ground assault on the densely populated camp in northern Gaza since launching the war a year ago.

The Palestinian Civil Defence agency said on Sunday that the death toll included nine children following air attacks and as the army deployed tanks into the area for the first time in months.

According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, at least 41,870 Palestinians have been killed and 97,166 others injured since the war began on October 7 last year.