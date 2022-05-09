Asani impact on Bengal: Medium to heavy rains likely in certain districts

Kolkata, May 9 Although the direct impact of cyclone Asani is unlikely on West Bengal as per predictions of the Met department, medium to heavy rains are predicted in certain districts of the state for next two days. The coastal districts in the state are most vulnerable on this count.

Medium to heavy rains are mainly predicted in the districts of East Midnapore, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas and Howrah. Medium to heavy rains are also predicted in the state capital of Kolkata.

However, the state administration and Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) have already taken all necessary precautions to ensure that the impact of Asani causes minimum loss. The leaves of all the employees of the state disaster management department, police department, state fire services department, state power department and KMC have been cancelled.

Fishermen have been asked not to venture into the deep sea till further orders. The tourists have also been asked not to venture in the waters in the different sea resort towns of the state especially at Digha in East Midnapore district till further orders.

The police personnel are constantly patrolling at these sea resort towns stopping the tourists from going near the seashore.

Already it has started raining in certain pockets of the state. MET department has projected that the quantum of rains and stormy winds' impact will increase from Tuesday especially in the coastal zones and the districts where medium to heavy rains have been predicted.

