Asaram Bapu Bail Plea: Supreme Court Asks Rape Convict to Approach Rajasthan HC for Bail

The Supreme Court on Friday, March 1, dismissed the petition while granting self-styled godman and rape convict Asaram Bapu the liberty to approach the Rajasthan High Court for further recourse. The Court also issued a directive to the High Court, urging an expedited hearing in the main appeal.

The apex court clarified that Asaram Bapu shall be free to approach the Rajasthan High Court to seek treatment at an Ayurvedic Hospital. The Court also requested the HC to expedite the hearing of his appeal against conviction.

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta was hearing Asaram Bapu's challenge to a Rajasthan High Court order. The case rejected his fourth application for suspension of sentence, observing that a law and order situation may arise if he is permitted to undergo treatment.

82-year-old rape convict is currently serving a life sentence in Central Jail, Jodhpur. In January 2023, a Gujarat court also convicted him in another rape case and sentenced him to life imprisonment.