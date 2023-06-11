"Ashamed this happened on TN soil": BJP's Annamalai after Indian Army jawan alleges attack on wife; police say matter "exaggerated"

Tiruvannamalai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 11 : After a video of an Indian Army jawan posted in Kashmir went viral on social media where he claimed that his wife was "stripped half-naked and brutally beaten" by a group of people in Tamil Nadu, Bharatiya Janata Party state chief K Annamalai on Sunday said that he was ashamed that it happened on Tamil Nadu's soil.

"Had a telephonic conversation with the Havildar, who is bravely serving our country in Kashmir and his wife, based out of Tiruvannamalai. Truly gutted to hear her story & I felt ashamed that this had happened to her on our Tamil soil!," tweeted Annamalai on Sunday.

"Our party people are rushing to attend to her now, who is admitted in a hospital in Vellore. @BJP4TamilNadu will stand with her & our Havildar's family in getting justice for her," he added.

Meanwhile, the Thiruvannamalai SP Karthikeyan termed the allegations in the video as "exaggerated".

The video was posted by Lt Col N Thiagarajan, an Army veteran.

"Yesterday there was a video on social media, where an Indian soldier Prabhakaran put out allegations that his wife has been attacked, manhandled and assaulted by nearly 120 people. In our initial investigation, we have found out that it is an exaggerated allegation".

"We have provided security to the wife of the soldier. On behalf of the Thiruvannamalai district police, I request the public to not spread any rumours regarding this," SP added.

As per initial investigations, this is a dispute over a leased shop on the property which is owned by Renugambal Temple.

"5 years ago a person called Kumar from Kunnathur Village, constructed a building and gave it for lease by getting Rs 9.50 lakhs with monthly rent of Rs 3000 to Selvamoorthy who is Kreethi's father and belongs to Padavodu Village. Meanwhile, last year the above Kumar died whereas his son Ramu asked Selvamoorthy to return the shop for which he said he would return the lease amount of Rs 9.50 lakhs. An understanding was also signed between Selvamoorthy and Ramu on February 10 that Selvamoorthy would vacate the shop. However, as per understanding Selvamoorthy didn't get the money back and refused to vacate the shop also."

"Ramu on many occasions tried to compromise with Selvamoorthy which failed. Apparently, when Ramu and his family went to the shop yesterday morning around 10 am, Selvamoorthy hit Ramu on the head which led to heavy bleeding. After this, the locals have gone in support of Ramu and demanded that Selvamoorthy should immediately vacate the premises and all village people forcefully vacated the shop by throwing things from the shop outside."

According to the police investigation, Keerthi was not attacked at all. Keerthi and her mother were at the spot yesterday when the incident happened. But further detailed investigation is underway and more details are awaited.

