Ashish Shelar proposes single-window clearance scheme for film shoot permits across Maharashtra

Mumbai, Dec 27 Maharashtra's Cultural Affairs Minister and Mumbai BJP Chief, Ashish Shelar, on Thursday directed his department to introduce a single window clearance scheme to ensure that film productions get the necessary boost to ensure that the state becomes the hub for production houses to carry out film shoots, generate maximum employment opportunities and streamline issuance of film shooting permits to producers.

Minister Shelar said that the Cultural Affairs department significantly contributes to employment generation in the state while sensitising people towards societal issues.

He directed senior officials to implement necessary schemes effectively.

During this meeting, activities, plans, projects, and initiatives to be carried out as well as an action plan were discussed for the next 100 days.

Minister Shelar held an in-depth discussion on various issues, including the implementation of the single-window clearance scheme online across Maharashtra, the redevelopment of P.L. Deshpande Maharashtra Kala Academy and ceremoniously inaugurating it, organising the Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar special publication ceremony and the Maharashtra Bhushan Award ceremony.

The meeting was attended by the Additional Chief Secretary of the Cultural Affairs Ministry Vikas Kharge, Managing Director of Maharashtra Film, Theatre and Cultural Development Corporation Swati Mhase Patil, Joint Managing Director Dhananjay Savalkar, Deputy Secretary Mahesh Vavhal, Deputy Secretary Nanda Raut, Under-Secretary Balasaheb Sawant, under-secretary Parasram Bahure, director of the cultural affairs department Dilip Balsekar, director of PL Academy Minal Joglekar, secretary of Rangbhumi Prayog Parinirikshan Mandal Santosh Khamkar, joint director of Rajya Sahitya Akademi Sachin Nimbalkar, director of Directorate of Archives Sujit Kumar Ugale and others were present on this occasion.

