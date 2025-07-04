Ashura 2025 on July 6 or 7? Know When the 10th Day of Muharram Falls and Public Holiday

Ashura falls on the 10th day of Muharram. Muharram is the first month of the Islamic calendar, which also holds religious importance for Muslims. The date of the Ashur is decided on the sighting of the crescent moon of Muharram and the conclusion of Dhul Hijjah. According to the Islamic Hijri calendar, 1447 Hijri, or the Islamic New Year, began in India on June 27, which was also the first day of Muharram 2025 after the crescent moon was sighted on June 26, 2025.

When Is the 10th Day of Muharram 2025?

On the 10th day of Muharram, central and state government offices, schools, colleges, post offices, and banks remained closed. Several states with significant Muslim populations, including Maharashtra, are expected to issue official holiday notifications.

Banks will be also closed across the country on the day of Ashura, so as stock market, including the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) will not be functional and will remain closed.

Ashura 2025 on July 6 or 7?

According to the Islamic calendar 1447, the date of Ashura will be July 6 (Sunday) this year, as the crescent moon of Muharram 2025 was sighted on June 26, and June 27 was the first day. Sunday is already a standard weekend holiday in India for banks and other public and private firms. Therefore, all banks across India will remain closed on July 6 and not on July 7, as the 10th day of the festival falls on Sunday.

What is Ashura?

The day of Ashura, which is the 10th day of Muharram, holds great significance for Muslims across the world, including in India. On this day Prophet Nuh (Noah) disembarked from the Ark, as well as when the Prophet Musa (Moses) parted the Red Sea to allow safe passage for the Israelites out of Egypt.

On this day, many observe fasting, and special prayers are held in mosques. It is also the day of the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (RA), the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), during the Battle of Karbala.