ASI Bans Water Bottles in Taj Mahal’s Main Mausoleum Amid Right-Wing ‘Jalabhishek’ Incidents

On Tuesday, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) imposed a ban on visitors and guides bringing water bottles into the Taj Mahal’s main mausoleum. This decision follows multiple incidents of ‘jalabhishek’ (religious water rituals) conducted by members of various right-wing groups. The restriction applies from the Taj Mahal’s Chameli Farsh to the main dome area.

On Saturday, two members of the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha were arrested for offering Ganga water at the Taj Mahal's mausoleum, asserting that the monument was originally a Shiva temple before Mughal emperor Shah Jahan transformed it into a mausoleum. Additionally, on the third Monday of Sawan, Meera Rathore, the district president of the Mahasabha’s women’s wing, performed ‘jalabhishek’ and raised a saffron flag at the UNESCO World Heritage Site. The recent ban on water inside the Taj Mahal has faced criticism from some quarters.

According to a report of TOI, “Tourists cannot remain in the Taj Mahal without water during hot and humid weather. Instead of being vigilant, authorities are imposing restrictions on water bottles. The association opposes this move.” He added, “Multiple cases of tourists passing out due to adverse weather conditions have surfaced in the last three months. Without water, visitors, especially children and the elderly, will suffer, said Deepak Dan, president of the Tourist Guides Welfare Association.

ASI Superintending Archaeologist Rajkumar Patel assured that the new ban would not inconvenience visitors. He stated, “Staff stationed at the main mausoleum have been provided with small water bottles.”