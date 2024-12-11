ASI dies as car hits CM’s convoy in Jaipur, Bhajan Lal Sharma condoles death

Jaipur, Dec 11 An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) died while several people including four policemen were injured after a rashly driven car collided with the convoy of Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma in Jaipur on Wednesday.

The accident took place at the Akshaya Patra intersection of Jagatpura. The policemen injured in the accident are being treated in a hospital.

According to officials, the convoy left the Chie Minister’s residence at 3 p.m. as the CM was going to participate in the inauguration programme of Sohan Singh Smriti Skill Development Center by Laghu Udyog Bharti.

Eyewitnesses said that a rashly driven taxi came from the wrong side when the CM's convoy was passing from there. When ASI Surendra Singh posted tried to stop the taxi, the driver hit it. Soon after, the taxi collided with the vehicles of the CM's convoy.

Meanwhile, CM Bhajan Lal Sharma condoled the death of ASI Singh and said, "The death of Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Shri Surendra Ji and injuries to other citizens in an unfortunate vehicle accident in Jaipur is extremely sad."

"In this hour of immense grief, our sensitive government stands with the family of the deceased and the injured. After this accident, the concerned officials have been directed to ensure proper medical treatment of the injured. My condolences are with the bereaved family. I pray to Lord Shri Ram to provide complete recovery to the injured citizens as soon as possible," he added.

Earlier, it was reported that seven people were injured in the accident involving the convoy of Rajasthan Chief Minister.

The incident took place when a car travelling on the opposite side collided with two vehicles in the Chief Minister's convoy. The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) officials told IANS that the rashly driven car coming from the opposite side collided with a Bolero which was part of the Chief Minister's convoy. It slightly hit another vehicle too, they added.

Following the accident, CM Sharma immediately moved out of his vehicle to assist the injured. The Chief Minister personally ensured that the injured persons were taken to nearby hospitals.

