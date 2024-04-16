ASI shot dead, another injured after man opens fire on Delhi’s busy flyover

New Delhi, April 16 A 44-year-old man, on a shooting spree on a busy flyover in northeast Delhi, shot dead an Assistant Sub-Inspector of Delhi Police, while another passerby sustained a bullet injury on Tuesday, an official said.

He said that the assailant then shot himself dead following the incident.

The deceased ASI has been identified as Dinesh Sharma while the injured identified as Amit Kumar is undergoing treatment at GTB hospital.

Police said that Sharma was posted in the Special Branch of the Delhi Police and he was travelling on his motorcycle, DL4SV-3934, when the incident occurred on Meet Nagar Flyover.

According to police, a police control room (PCR) call regarding the incident at Meet Nagar Flyover was received at 11:42 a.m. on Tuesday at Nand Nagri police station following which a police team rushed to the spot.

Upon reaching the spot, Sharma and Kumar were rushed to GTB hospital, where Sharma was declared brought dead by the doctors.

Kumar sustained a bullet injury on his waist, from behind and he was travelling on the Meet Nagar Flyover on his scooty when the incident occurred.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said that the accused, Mukesh, who shot both Sharma and Kumar, forcibly sat in an auto-rickshaw and when the auto-rickshaw driver resisted, he fired at the driver, who managed to escape without injury.

“Thereafter, it seems that Mukesh shot himself in the head while sitting on the rear passenger seat of the auto-rickshaw. He was declared dead at GTB Hospital. There are two wounds on his head, one entry on the right side and the other exit on the left side of the head,” said the DCP.

The DCP said that a 7.65 mm pistol was found on the rear seat of the auto-rickshaw and multiple live rounds and empty shells were also found at the three spots on the Flyover.

“The reason behind the murder is yet to be ascertained and a case of murder and attempt to murder along with Arms Act is being registered at Jyoti Nagar police station,” the DCP added.

--IANS

ssh/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor