Asit Nath Tiwari Resigns: Blow for Congress as Former Bihar Party Chief Quits Party Ahead of Lok Sabha Polls (Watch Video)

Former Bihar Congress chief and party spokesperson of the state Asit Nath Tiwari on Monday resigned from the party just a few days ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Over the past few months, Congress party has been rocked by a fresh slew of resignations from key leaders in various states across the country. The timing of these resignations couldn't be worse for the Congress party, as it gears up to challenge the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. With each departure, the party is not only losing experienced leaders but also risks denting its electoral prospects.

Watch: Asit Nath Tiwari, the spokesperson of Bihar Congress resigns from congress party. pic.twitter.com/pch7AzCOM7 — IANS (@ians_india) April 1, 2024

Yesterday, former state president Anil Sharma on Sunday quit the party, claiming that it was stuck in a "disastrous" partnership with the RJD. Making the announcement at a press conference here, Anil Sharma also voiced disgust over the recent induction, "with much fanfare", of controversial former MP Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav. "Today, the party leadership is busy with a rally in Delhi where it is talking of the need to save democracy. Sadly, though, no democracy can be seen in the Congress where even our duly elected national president can take no step without consulting Rahul Gandhi or his close aide KC Venugopal," alleged Anil Sharma. Anil Sharma became the fourth former Bihar Congress president to have quit the party in nearly a decade. The latest instance was that of Ashok Chaudhary, who quit the party and joined JD(U) in 2018, a few months after a factional feud caused him to give up the state president's post. Congress media cell chairman Rajesh Rathore issued a statement slamming Anil Sharma for trying to make "a cowardly escape" and find "an excuse for falling at the feet of Narendra Modi".



