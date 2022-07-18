Asked not to wear jeans, woman kills husband in Jharkhand

Ranchi, July 18 Not allowed to wear jeans by her husband, a woman of Jorbhitha village in Jamtara district of Jharkhand stabbed him to death. The police have arrested the woman, who has confessed to the crime.

The marriage of Andolan Tudu of Jorbhitha village and Pushpa Tudu, a resident of the neighbouring village Dudhkebara, took place three months ago. After the marriage, Pushpa wanted to go to public places wearing jeans, but her husband objected to it.

In the past, she had gone to a fair held in nearby Gopalpur village wearing jeans. On her return, the husband forbade her to wear jeans again. When the dispute between the two escalated over the issue, Pushpa stabbed her husband several times with a knife on the night of July 12.

The critically injured Andolan Tudu was admitted to the Medical College Hospital in Dhanbad for treatment, where he died on Saturday night.

Pushpa Tudu has been arrested on the complaint of Kaneshwar Tudu, father of the deceased. After the death of their young son, the family is in deep shock.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor