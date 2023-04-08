Assam: 16 Kg Ganja seized in Karimganj, two held
By ANI | Published: April 8, 2023 10:47 PM 2023-04-08T22:47:33+5:30 2023-04-08T22:50:08+5:30
Karimganj (Assam) [India], April 8 : The Government Railway Police (GRP) on Saturday seized 16 kg of ganja from a train and apprehended two persons in Assam's Karimganj district.
Based on secret information, the GRP personnel launched a search operation at Badarpur railway station in Karimganj district and recovered 16 kg of ganja from a train.
"During the search operation, we caught two persons including a lady from a train and recovered 16 kg of ganja in possession from them," an official of GRP of Badarpur railway station said, adding that a probe into the matter is on.
The apprehended persons were identified as Galu Kumar and Neena Kumari.
