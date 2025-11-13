Assam: 17 arrested for ‘pro-Pakistan’ posts; 100 social media accounts under scanner

Guwahati, Nov 13 Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday asserted that the Assam government has adopted a zero-tolerance policy against the people who are Pakistan sympathisers, and at least 100 social media accounts are under scrutiny of security forces.

Sarma told reporters here, “We have already arrested 17 persons across the state for their posts in their social media profiles lauding the blast in the national capital. The government will tolerate any pro-Pakistan activities sitting on Indian soil, and all the cases will be dealt with utmost strictness.”

The Chief Minister mentioned that at least 100 social media profiles in the state are under the scanner of security forces, and more arrests will happen if any pro-Pakistan posts are seen on the social media handles.

He said, “The crackdown against Pakistan sympathisers has begun in the state and it will continue till the complete wipe out of these anti-national elements.”

Earlier today, taking to the social media platform X, the Chief Minister informed that 15 persons have been arrested across Assam in connection with objectionable posts that allegedly attempted to justify or celebrate the blasts.

He said that the government has directed the police to act firmly against any attempt to disturb communal harmony or spread hatred through online platforms.

“In connection with the offensive social media posts following the Delhi blasts, 15 persons have been arrested across Assam so far. Assam Police remains uncompromising against those who glorify violence,” CM Sarma wrote on X.

According to the Chief Minister, nine persons were arrested overnight in addition to six arrests made earlier. The latest arrests include Rafijul Ali from Bongaigaon, Forid Uddin Laskar from Hailakandi, Inamul Islam and Firuj Ahmed alias Papon from Lakhimpur, Shahil Shoman Sikdar alias Shahidul Islam and Rakibul Sultan from Barpeta, Nasim Akram from Hojai, Taslim Ahmed from Kamrup, and Abdur Rohim Mollah alias Bappy Hussain from South Salmara.

