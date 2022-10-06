Assam: 2 active DNLT cadres apprehended, arms seized

Two active cadres of the Dimasa National Liberation Tigers were apprehended by Assam Rifles and Dima Hasao police, said officials on Thursday.

DNLT is a militant organisation active in Dima Hasao and Karbi Anglong areas.

"Haflong Battalion of Headquarters 21 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of Headquarter Inspector General Assam Rifles (East) apprehended two active cadres of DNLT with Dima Hasao police," read an official statement.

The cadres were being pursued for the past few days as the cadres were on the run post-busting of their camp by Haflong Battalion.

The officials also recovered incriminating materials from the accused.

"Two weapons were also recovered along with ammunitions. The apprehended cadres and recoveries were handed over to Police station Maibong, Dima Hasao," the statement added.

Further investigations are underway.

Earlier on September 25, the Indian Army and the Assam Police apprehended a cadre of banned militant outfit United Liberation Front of Asom - Independent (ULFA-I).

The accused also carried weapons which the officials later recovered.

The weapons were seized in Assam's Charaideo district.

"Troops of Joypur Battalion of Red Shield Division under the aegis of Spear Corps apprehended the ULFA-I cadre from the Sonari area in Charaideo district on Saturday night," said a statement by the Indian Army.

The cadre was busted based on input received regarding the presence of suspected ULFA-I cadre in the general area of Towkok, an operation was launched by the Indian army along with Sonari police on Saturday.

"The swift action of the Security Forces resulted in the apprehension of one ULFA-I cadre along with one 7.65 mm pistol, three live rounds and one magazine," the statement added.

The apprehended ULFA-I cadre was handed over to Assam Police.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor