Assam: 2 drug peddlers arrested from Guwahati; narcotics seized

The special squad of Guwahati Police arrested two drugs peddlers and seized 500 grams of heroin and 30,000 WIY (World Is Yours) tablets from a truck in Jorabat area on Monday, said police.

The team of the special squad was led by Joint Commissioner of Police Partha Sarathi Mahanta and Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Numal Mahatta.

Continuing the drive against drug peddlers, the special squad of Guwahati police, in another incident, nabbed five persons belonging to a neighbouring state with half a kilogram of Heroin at Khanapara on Monday.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to his official Twitter account to inform about the same.

"@GuwahatiPol & @KamrupPolice have intercepted an interstate drugs supply line. In the operation, Special Squad has seized 0.5 kg Heroin at Khanapara. Also, five accused, all residents of a neighbouring state, have been apprehended. Keep it up!" he tweeted.

( With inputs from ANI )

