Assam: 4 die while cleaning well in Hailakandi

Hailakandi (Assam) [India], October 30 : At least four people died and two were injured while cleaning a household well in Assam's Hailakandi district on Saturday.The deceased persons were identified as Rashid Ahmed, Nazim Uddin, Abu Suhail and Hasib Uddin."We sent the bodies to the hospital for post-mortem and injured persons have been admitted at the hospital," the police official said.Bidhan Das, Officer-in-Charge of Panchgram police station toldthat, a worker was busy cleaning a household well in the village when he accidentally fell into the well."While trying to save the worker, one after the other three more persons fell into the well. Following the incident, locals immediately informed the police and recovered three bodies from the well. We also informed State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and they recovered another body from the well," the police official said.He also said that two others were injured during the search and rescue operation.The incident took place at Bakrihau Part-I village under Panchgram police station in Hailakandi district.

( With inputs from ANI )

