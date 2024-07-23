Assam: 6 including toddler killed in road accident

Guwahati, July 23 At least six persons, including an 18-month-old toddler, died in a road accident in Assam's Karimganj district on Tuesday, an official said.

According to police, the accident which involved head-on collision between two vehicles, occurred in the Nilambazar area.

Superintendent of Police Partha Pratim Das said: "Six persons have died due to head-on collision between a car and an auto rickshaw. Meanwhile, two other persons have been undergoing treatment at the hospital in critical condition."

Of the six deceased, five have been identified as Jaheda Begum, Bedana Begum, Hasena Begum, Gulzar Hussain, Ruhul Alom.

According to officials, five of the victims were members of the same family, while Ruhul Alom was driving the auto-rickshaw that was hit by a speeding car coming from the opposite direction.

The driver and co-passenger of the car were also injured.

The injured passengers were sent to the hospital while the bodies of the deceased were sent for autopsy .

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor