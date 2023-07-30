Assam: 6 members of 'Bir Lachit Sena' held for moral policing

Guwahati, July 30 Six members of an Assam-based group, Bir Lachit Sena who were arrested on Sunday, on moral policing charges have been granted bail, an official said.

They were taken into custody by the police for thrashing an elderly man in Guwahati who belongs to a Hindi-speaking community.

In a viral video, it can be seen that the elderly man was threatened by a group of youths.

They also thrashed the man and forced him to kneel and apologise before a crowd for allegedly misbehaving with an Assamese individual. However, this allegation was never proven.

The video also showed that the son of the elderly man tried to shield him from the group of youths and the man's wife was also seen requesting them to forgive her husband.

However, the six persons belonging to the Bir Lachit Sena group were not ready to hear anything.

The six persons who were earlier arrested were identified as Bikas Baruah, Mintu Baruah, Tapan Kumar Sarma, Navin Deka, Abhinash Dutta, and Nirmal Deka.

They were arrested on a bailable offence.

Assam Congress leader Gauravv Somani shared the video on Twitter, following which the incident came to light.

Hours later, a senior Assam police officer replied to the tweet, promising to take action against the Bir Lachit Sena members.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor