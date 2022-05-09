Assam: Amit Shah offers prayers at Kamakhya Temple

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday offered prayers at Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati.

Shah is in the state for a two-day tour to inaugurate and launch several projects on the first anniversary of the Sarma-led state government.

The BJP government in Assam completes its one year in power in Assam on Tuesday.

On the occasion of its first anniversary in Assam, Shah will address a public rally at the Khanapara field in Guwahati on Tuesday and will inaugurate several projects, including a super speciality hospital and National Forensic Sciences University.

During the visit, he will lay the foundation stone for various projects on the day, including auditoriums, integrated DC Office, police commissionarate building, and Guwahati Police Reserve Bhawan.

A senior official of the Assam Home department said, "The Union Home Minister will visit Mankachar Border Outpost (BOP) and will interact with Border Security Force (BSF) officials on May 9 and will inaugurate BSF's Central Store and Workshop, and launch khadi and village industries products at Tamulpur.

The Home Minister will also inaugurate the Census Office (through physical mode) and SSB Buildings (through virtual mode) at Amingaon in Kamrup (Metro) district.

On May 10, the Union Home Minister will present President's Colour to Assam Police for its service over the last 25 years in Guwahati.

Assam is the 10th state in the country to earn the President's Colour for its outstanding performance in combating insurgency, regulating crime, maintaining law and order, and safeguarding the people and properties in the state.

Meanwhile, during the visit, Shah will also interact and take lunch with Officers and Jawans of Assam Police.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor