Assam: Army organises New Year celebration with orphan children

Guwahati, Jan 1 In a heart-warming gesture reflecting the Indian Army's enduring commitment to society, Red Shield Division under the aegis of Spear Corps of the Indian Army organised New Year Celebration 2026 with children of Nirasoi Shishu Bhawan in Assam’s Jorhat, officials said.

Defence spokesman Lt Col Mahendra Rawat said that Thursday’s event was organised to foster a sense of belonging and bring smiles to the young faces as the New Year began.

The soldiers interacted closely with children, reinforcing the message that the role of the Army extends beyond safeguarding borders to nurturing compassion and social responsibility, he said.

The day commenced with a warm interaction with all the children, followed by New Year cake-cutting and gift distribution.

A tea party was also arranged for the children and staff of the orphanage. Lt Col Rawat said that the initiative underscored the Indian Army's ethos of service before self, strengthening the bond between armed forces and the community, thus increasing the sense of togetherness in the society.

Meanwhile, a tri-services mega ex-servicemen rally will be held in Assam’s Dibrugarh on January 11. The Defence spokesman said that in a solemn reaffirmation of its enduring commitment to the veteran fraternity, the Armed Forces will organise the Tri-Services Mega Ex-Servicemen Rally on January 11 at Polo Ground in Dibrugarh under the theme “Nishtha Se Sewa Tak”- symbolising the unbroken journey from devoted service in uniform to continued service beyond it.

He said that the rally is being conducted to honour the selfless service of veterans and to address their welfare and well-being in a comprehensive and coordinated manner.

The event is expected to witness the participation of over 7,000 Ex-Servicemen and their families from various districts of eastern Assam, making it one of the largest veteran outreach initiatives in the region.

A wide array of welfare-oriented facilities will be made available at the rally. These include Grievance Redressal and Pension Assistance Desks, Aadhaar and SPARSH Support Centres to facilitate documentation and pension-related issues and a dedicated Legal Aid Centre to provide guidance on service, pension and entitlement matters.

In addition, a medical camp with specialist healthcare support will be organised to cater to the medical needs of Ex-Servicemen and their dependents.

The Tri-Services Mega Ex-Servicemen Rally underscores the Armed Forces’ unwavering resolve to uphold the dignity, welfare and honour of veterans, while reinforcing the deep and lasting bond between the nation and those who have served it with courage, dedication and sacrifice, the defence spokesman added.

--IANS

sc/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor