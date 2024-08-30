Assam Assembly Ends Age-Old Jumma Break for Prayers

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswas Sarma announced a historic decision during the ongoing session of the Assam Legislative Assembly on Friday, August 30. The state assembly has abolished the colonial-era tradition of the Jumma break for Friday prayers. From now on, there will be no two-hour break for offering Friday Namaz during the Assembly sessions.

The state assembly will work the same as on the other days, and Muslim MLAs will not be given a Two-Hour break to offer Jumma Namaz. The rule will come into effect from the next assembly session.

By doing away with the 2 hour Jumma break, @AssamAssembly has prioritised productivity and shed another vestige of colonial baggage.



This practice was introduced by Muslim League’s Syed Saadulla in 1937.



My gratitude to Hon’ble Speaker Shri @BiswajitDaimar5 dangoriya and our… — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 30, 2024

Sarma said that the productivity of the assembly would be prioritised and shed another vestige of colonial baggage.

Confirming the decision, Assam MLA Biswajit Phukan said that the rule has been in place since the days of Syed Saadulah (the first PM of Assam province during British India rule) was dissolved in the House today. The rule will come into effect from the next assembly seating.

"The issue was raised by MLA Aminul Islam in the House. The system of halting Assembly session for Friday Namaz at 11.30 am had been in place since the days of the British rule,” said Phukan.

Phukan said accept Assam, no state in the country has such rule. The big decision was taken to demolished Syed Saadulah rule. "I thank the Speaker for this. Rule-11 of the Assembly Rules has been amended to abolish the break for prayers. No one has objected to this decision," he said further.