Assam: Bill amended to allow transportation of cattle from one district to another

The Assam government has amended a section Assam Cattle Preservation Bill, 2021 to allow transportation of cattle from one district to another, which was barred earlier, informed Ashok Singhal, State Cabinet Minister.

"Cattle Bill has been amended to allow transportation of cattle from one district to another, though it will not be allowed in districts having an international border," said Singhal on Friday.

The Assam Cattle Preservation Bill,2021 says that the sale of beef or its products will not be allowed in areas that have a predominant population of Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, and other non-beef-eating communities or within a radius of five km of any temple, satra (Vaishnavite monastery), or other religious institutions belonging to Hindus, or any other institution or area as may be prescribed by the competent authority.

The bill provides for the protection of cattle by regulating their "slaughter, consumption, illegal transportation". It seeks to replace Assam Cattle Preservation Act, 1950.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor