Assam BJP leaders to conduct socio-economic survey on beneficiary schemes

Guwahati, March 19 The BJP has decided to send its workers and leaders to every polling booth to conduct a socio-economic survey by gathering information from the voters on the various beneficiary schemes.

The party leaders will travel to each polling booth and collect people’s complaints regarding the implementation of various beneficiary schemes like -- the Centre’s Ayushman Bharat, Jal Jeevan Mission, etc., and the state government's Orunoday and other projects. Accordingly, a list will be prepared in each district BJP office which will be handed over to the state government once the election is over.

A senior BJP leader told IANS, “The Chief Minister has given tasks to the party workers. He has instructed that during the poll campaign, leaders will not operate from district headquarters and rather they will travel to polling booths to collect the data.”

The BJP leaders were tasked to conduct a socio-economic survey in the polling booths. A five-pointer form is being prepared for this.

“The form has the options to fill up the information like whether a village needs roads and infrastructures, ration card holders receiving government’s beneficiary programmes or not, etc. The party leaders will collect this information via this designated form,” the BJP leader added.

Earlier, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “The BJP does not require too much campaigning for this election. It is already a done deal. Narendra Modi will become the Prime Minister of the country for the third time. However, during the poll campaign, we have decided to prepare a blueprint for development in the state after the polls are over.”

The BJP has fielded candidates in 11 out of total 14 Lok Sabha seats in Assam. Two of its allies -- Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) -- are contesting in the remaining three seats.

