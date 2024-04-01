Assam Boat Tragedy: One Dead, Sevral Missing as Boat Overturns in Brahmaputra, Search Operation Underway

A 2-year old died after a boat carrying passengers capsized in Assam's Brahmaputra district on Monday. Meanwhile, a search operation is underway to find the rest of the passengers. The incident happened when the boat was passing through the South-Salmara Mankachar district in Assam. The boat capsized after encountering the turbulent waters of the Brahmaputra.

Local fishermen and authorities rushed to the scene to rescue the passengers. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert, and forecast "heavy to very heavy" rainfall in Assam. In a special bulletin, the IMD's Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Guwahati said that a cyclonic circulation lies over Assam at 1.5 kilometres above the mean sea level. According to the latest IMD bulletin, a cyclonic circulation lies over northeast Assam, under which light to moderate rainfall is likely over the state between April 1 and April 4. The state has been predicted to experience isolated heavy rainfall today.



