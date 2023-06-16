Assam: Books in line with new education policy despatched on Friday

Guwahati (Assam) [India], June 16 : Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu on Friday flagged off vehicles carrying textbooks under the Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN) programme under the new education policy for children of Class 1 to 3.

The Assam State Textbook Production and Publication Corporation Ltd published the textbooks.

As many as 87.60 lakh copies of books under NIPUN Assam Mission for Foundational Literacy and Numeracy were despatched.

These books are in Assamese, Bengali, Bodo, Manipuri, Garo, Hmar, and English languages. NEP 2020 focuses on teaching in mother tongues at primary levels.

NIPUN is a flagship scheme under National Education Policy 2020 to achieve Foundational Literacy and Numeracy of students in 3-9 years age group by 2026-27 in their mother tongue. FLN is also the theme of discussion in the Education Working Group under India's G20 presidency.

