Assam Budget 2022: FM Ajanta Neog will table the budget 2022-23 today for Assam

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 16, 2022 10:26 AM2022-03-16T10:26:45+5:302022-03-16T10:26:58+5:30

Today on 16th March  Finance minister Ajanta Neog will present the Assam budget for the financial year 2022-23.  Assam ...

Assam Budget 2022: FM Ajanta Neog will table the budget 2022-23 today for Assam | Assam Budget 2022: FM Ajanta Neog will table the budget 2022-23 today for Assam

Assam Budget 2022: FM Ajanta Neog will table the budget 2022-23 today for Assam

Next

Today on 16th March  Finance minister Ajanta Neog will present the Assam budget for the financial year 2022-23. 

Assam chief minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma earlier held a meeting with the representatives of ACMS, ATTSA, NRL, Golaghat District Administration, and Rajabari tea estate in NRL Guest House at Numaligarh in the aim to solve all the issues related to the acquisition of 600 bigha land for the expansion project. In the meet, it has been decided to provide compensation to 156 permanent workers of the tea garden Rs. 5 lakhs each. And out of this, Rs. 4 lakhs will be paid by the tea garden management and the remaining Rs. 1 lakh by the state government.

However, 222 temporary workers will be given Rs. 2.50 lakh each of which Rs. 2 lakhs will be paid by the tea garden management and Rs. 50,000 by the state government.

Open in app
Tags :Assam Budget 2022-23Ajanta neog