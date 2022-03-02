Assam budget 2022: Know the date, who will present the budget and new allocations in budget

The government has released the date of Assam Budget 2022. Assam budget for 2022-23 will be tabled in the state assembly on March 16. Finance minister Ajanta Neog will present the Assam budget for 2022.

Assam chief minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma earlier held a meeting with the representatives of ACMS, ATTSA, NRL, Golaghat District Administration, and Rajabari tea estate in NRL Guest House at Numaligarh in the aim to solve all the issues related to the acquisition of 600 bigha land for the expansion project. In the meet, it has been decided to provide compensation to 156 permanent workers of the tea garden Rs. 5 lakhs each. And out of this, Rs. 4 lakhs will be paid by the tea garden management and the remaining Rs. 1 lakh by the state government.

However, 222 temporary workers will be given Rs. 2.50 lakh each of which Rs. 2 lakhs will be paid by the tea garden management and Rs. 50,000 by the state government.



