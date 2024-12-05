Assam Cabinet Expansion: Four BJP MLAs to Take Oath on 7th December
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 5, 2024 06:07 PM2024-12-05T18:07:57+5:302024-12-05T18:08:39+5:30
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Thursday that he will expand his cabinet on December 7 by inducting four new ministers. The cabinet expansion will bring the total number of ministers to 20.
Happy to share that the following colleagues will be sworn in as ministers in our cabinet on 7th December at 12 PM:— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) December 5, 2024
In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Sarma shared the names of the new inductees:
- Prasanta Phookan, MLA
- Kaushik Rai, MLA
- Krishnendu Paul, MLA
- Rupesh Goala, MLA
“All of them are BJP legislators,” Sarma said in his post. “Happy to share that the following colleagues will be sworn in as ministers in our cabinet on 7th December at 12 PM. My best wishes to each of them!”
The current cabinet, headed by Sarma, includes a 16-member council of ministers.
